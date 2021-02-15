Blue River Gang
Rising City,
February 6, 2021
The snowy weather caused a 30-minute sale delay for the 39th Annual Blue River Gang Sale that was held on Saturday, February 1 in Rising City, Nebraska. The sale was hosted by Ruth Simmentals, Makovicka Angus, Naber Farms and BADJ Cattle Company. A packed crowd filled the sale facility and attended online to make this year’s sale a success! The all video sale consisted of fancy open females, herd bull prospects, pairs and bred females.
Thank you to everyone who purchased, bid, or expressed interest in this year’s sale. Bidders came from 12 states & Canada with cattle selling into 7 different states! Thank you for trusting the Blue River Gang genetics for your breeding program. We look forward to seeing everyone in 2022!
Lot 42 $9,000
MAK Onyx 9186 – Angus Bull
QHF WWA Black Onyx 5Q11 x WMS Blackcap May 5136
Breeder: Makovicka Angus
Buyer: Doug Scholz, Shelby, NE
Lot 48 $7,250
MAK Dually 0323 – Angus Bull
DL Dually x S A V Blackcap May 4558
Breeder: Makovicka Angus
Buyer: Bruce, Bohuslavsky, Ulysses, NE
Lot 44 $6,750
MAK SLA Acclaim 9042 – Angus Bull
Jindra Acclaim x SLA RB Lady Standard 6033
Breeder: Makovicka Angus
Buyer: Don Bohuslavsky, Dwight, NE
Lot 47 $6,750
MAK Jet Black 0470 – Angus Bull
Bar R Jet Black 5063 x S A V Blackcap May 4549
Breeder: Makovicka Angus
Buyer: D&R Farms Inc., Ulysses, NE
Lot 20 $6,500
Ruth Cowboy Cut G09 – Simmental Bull
CCR Cowboy Cut 5048Z x BF Miss Steel Force 83W
Breeder: Ruth Simmentals
Buyer: D&R Farms Inc., Ulysses, NE
Lot 50 $6,500
MAK Onyx 0209 – Angus Bull
QHF WWA Black Onyx 5Q11 x JJR Delia Y500
Breeder: Makovicka Angus
Buyer: Don Bohuslavsky, Dwight, NE
Lot 49 $6,250
MAK Active Duty 0513 – Angus Bull
R B Active Duty 010 x S A V Blackcap May 4566
Breeder: Makovicka Angus
Buyer: John Wetgen, Madison, NE
Lot 35 $6,000
Ruth Lockdown H50 – Simmental Bull
W/C Lock Down 206Z x Ruth Ms. Liberty F50
Breeder: Ruth Simmentals & Braden & Camden Wilke
Buyer: Toby Sones, Daykin, NE
Lot 33 $5,750
Ruth Lock N Load H2 – Simmental Bull
Remington Lock N Load 54U x BF Miss Confide In Me
Breeder: Ruth Simmentals
Buyer: Austin Fillipi, Pender, NE
Lot 21 $5,500
Ruth Judge G506 – Simmental Bull
BF The Judge x EK Miss Jordan C506
Breeder: Ruth Simmentals
Buyer: D&R Farms Inc., Ulysses, NE
Lot 56 $5,500
BADJ Mis Zoe 904G – Simmental Pair
SVF Steel Force S701 x Stare At Me 118Z
Heifer Calf Sired by THSF Lover Boy B33
Breeder: BADJ Cattle Company
Buyer: Sloup Simmentals, Seward, NE
19 Open Heifers Averaged $3,000
20 Simmental Bulls Averaged $4,745
9 Angus Bulls Averaged $6,000
15 Simmental Pairs/Bred Females Averaged $3,433
8 Angus Bred Females Averaged $3,406
71 Live Lots Averaged $4,010
Marketing Representatives:
Val Eberspacher, EE Sales, MN; Derek Vogt, EE Sales, NE; Chris Beutler, Lee AgriMedia, NE; Matt Prinz, Angus Assoc., NE; Mariah Miller, LiveAuctions.TV, IA
Auctioneer: Col. Russ Moravec, NE
Sale Management: Eberspacher Enterprises Inc., MN