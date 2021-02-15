 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Blue River Gang

Blue River Gang

  • Updated

Blue River Gang

Rising City,

February 6, 2021

The sale was hosted by Ruth Simmentals, Mackovia Angus, Stutzman Farms and BADJ Cattle. Let me know if you need anything else.

The snowy weather caused a 30-minute sale delay for the 39th Annual Blue River Gang Sale that was held on Saturday, February 1 in Rising City, Nebraska. The sale was hosted by Ruth Simmentals, Makovicka Angus, Naber Farms and BADJ Cattle Company. A packed crowd filled the sale facility and attended online to make this year’s sale a success! The all video sale consisted of fancy open females, herd bull prospects, pairs and bred females.

Thank you to everyone who purchased, bid, or expressed interest in this year’s sale. Bidders came from 12 states & Canada with cattle selling into 7 different states! Thank you for trusting the Blue River Gang genetics for your breeding program. We look forward to seeing everyone in 2022!

Lot 42 $9,000

MAK Onyx 9186 – Angus Bull

QHF WWA Black Onyx 5Q11 x WMS Blackcap May 5136

Breeder: Makovicka Angus

Buyer: Doug Scholz, Shelby, NE

Lot 48 $7,250

MAK Dually 0323 – Angus Bull

DL Dually x S A V Blackcap May 4558

Breeder: Makovicka Angus

Buyer: Bruce, Bohuslavsky, Ulysses, NE

Lot 44 $6,750

MAK SLA Acclaim 9042 – Angus Bull

Jindra Acclaim x SLA RB Lady Standard 6033

Breeder: Makovicka Angus

Buyer: Don Bohuslavsky, Dwight, NE

Lot 47 $6,750

MAK Jet Black 0470 – Angus Bull

Bar R Jet Black 5063 x S A V Blackcap May 4549

Breeder: Makovicka Angus

Buyer: D&R Farms Inc., Ulysses, NE

Lot 20 $6,500

Ruth Cowboy Cut G09 – Simmental Bull

CCR Cowboy Cut 5048Z x BF Miss Steel Force 83W

Breeder: Ruth Simmentals

Buyer: D&R Farms Inc., Ulysses, NE

Lot 50 $6,500

MAK Onyx 0209 – Angus Bull

QHF WWA Black Onyx 5Q11 x JJR Delia Y500

Breeder: Makovicka Angus

Buyer: Don Bohuslavsky, Dwight, NE

Lot 49 $6,250

MAK Active Duty 0513 – Angus Bull

R B Active Duty 010 x S A V Blackcap May 4566

Breeder: Makovicka Angus

Buyer: John Wetgen, Madison, NE

Lot 35 $6,000

Ruth Lockdown H50 – Simmental Bull

W/C Lock Down 206Z x Ruth Ms. Liberty F50

Breeder: Ruth Simmentals & Braden & Camden Wilke

Buyer: Toby Sones, Daykin, NE

Lot 33 $5,750

Ruth Lock N Load H2 – Simmental Bull

Remington Lock N Load 54U x BF Miss Confide In Me

Breeder: Ruth Simmentals

Buyer: Austin Fillipi, Pender, NE

Lot 21 $5,500

Ruth Judge G506 – Simmental Bull

BF The Judge x EK Miss Jordan C506

Breeder: Ruth Simmentals

Buyer: D&R Farms Inc., Ulysses, NE

Lot 56 $5,500

BADJ Mis Zoe 904G – Simmental Pair

SVF Steel Force S701 x Stare At Me 118Z

Heifer Calf Sired by THSF Lover Boy B33

Breeder: BADJ Cattle Company

Buyer: Sloup Simmentals, Seward, NE

19 Open Heifers Averaged $3,000

20 Simmental Bulls Averaged $4,745

9 Angus Bulls Averaged $6,000

15 Simmental Pairs/Bred Females Averaged $3,433

8 Angus Bred Females Averaged $3,406

71 Live Lots Averaged $4,010

Marketing Representatives:

Val Eberspacher, EE Sales, MN; Derek Vogt, EE Sales, NE; Chris Beutler, Lee AgriMedia, NE; Matt Prinz, Angus Assoc., NE; Mariah Miller, LiveAuctions.TV, IA

Auctioneer: Col. Russ Moravec, NE

Sale Management: Eberspacher Enterprises Inc., MN

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News