Sale Name: Boyer Limousin
Location: Liberty, Nebraska
Sale Date: 03-14-2021
Auctioneer: Chisum Peterson
The Jay Boyer Family of Liberty, Nebraska held its 30th annual “Where Customers Comes First” production sale March 14 at the farm.
The standing-room only crowd produced an afternoon of active bidding which brought a sunny feel to the rainy and windy conditions. After the gavel dropped, the cattle were sold into five states with bids coming in from the seats and DVAuction.com. Cattle will be going to Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa and Indiana. The volume buyer of the afternoon was Joe Gyhra and Son of Steinauer, Nebraska. Auctioneer was Chisum Peterson.
Averages
15 Aged advantaged bulls $4,340
15 Yearling bulls $3,643
7 Registered open heifers $1,743
Top selling lots
Jason Eickman of Eickman Cattle Co. in Chester, Nebraska purchased Boyer’s Chief Deputy 58G, sired by Cole Deputy 37 D out of CELLL443B, a Sept. 18, 2019, doubled polled, homo black for $6,000.
Boyer’s The Grinder 5375G was purchased by Steve Whitwer of Whitwer Limousin in Blue Springs, Nebraska. A red 86% son of Wulf’s Candy Crush M233C and out of JTBO Miss Cindy 5357C for $5,250.
Steve Knoche of Knoche Land and Cattle of Virginia, Nebraska purchased Boyer’s 023G. A doubled polled, double black son of LVLS Feedwagon 1020 C and out of JTBO Ms. Rodemaster 023X for $5,000.
Brad Edelman of Sabetha, Kansas purchased Boyer’s Golden Eagle 3916 G, a Sept. 12, 2019 bull, sired out of Mags Eagle and out of JTBO Angel 3616A for $5,000.
Eickman Cattle Co. struck again by purchasing Boyer’s Envision 516 H, a Feb. 24, 2020 homo black, doubled polled bull sired by Envision 7026E and out of Cole Consensus 516C for $4,900.
Steve Cameron of Summerfield, Kansas purchased a March 2, 2020 black polled son of LVLS Stabilizer 5794F and out of JTBO Ms. Easy Does It 725E for $4,750.
Boyer’s The Hedgehog 182H, a son of LVLS Feedwagon 1020C and out of JTBO Ms. Alliance 182Y was purchased by Brian Drogge of DuBois, Nebraska for $4,250.
Whitwer Cattle Co. bought the top selling heifer of the day. JBTO Harvest Moon 03H. A doubled black, doubled polled 65% heifer. Born on Jan. 26, 2020 and sired by Mags Y Axis and out of Cole Miss Cadillac 8102 F for $2,000.
JTBO Heartbreak 05H, a black Feb. 6, 2020 heifer sired by CJSL Creed 5042C and out of JTBO Ms. Escort 726E was purchased by Jeff Gosch from Norwich, Kansas, which also brought $2,000.