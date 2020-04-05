Sale Name: Brooks Chalky Butte Angus Ranch 2020 Production Sale
Location: Bowman, ND
Date: 04/04/2020
Breed: Angus
Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar, Seth Weishaar and Scott Weishaar
Sale Manager:
Agri-Media Rep: Kirby Goettsch
151 Yearling Bulls average $4,363
477 Commercial Angus Yearling Heifers average $1,205
95 Commercial BWF Yearling Heifers average $1,207
TOP SELLING BULLS:
Lot 1. $24,000, Brooks Niagara 968, February 22, 2019, SS Niagara Z29 x Brooks Wisdon 4232, Grimmius Cattle Co., Hanford, CA
Lot 16. $24,000, Brooks Ashland 9395, March 11, 2019, GAR Ashland x Connealy Right Answer 746, Grimmius Cattle Co., Hanford, CA
Lot 38. $14,500, Brooks Sonic 9274, March 2, 2019, DL Sonic 444 x RS Monument 087, Executive Sires, Charlottesville, VA
Lot 2. $13,000, Brooks Gold Rush 903, February 14, 2019, EZAR Gold Rush 6001 x KM Broken Bow 002, Bar J Angus, Brooten, MN
Lot 6. $12,000, Brooks Fortress 9444, March 17, 2019, KCF Bennett Fortress x PA Power Tool 9108, Wilson Angus, Watford City, ND