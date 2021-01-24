 Skip to main content
Brooks Chalky Butte Angus Ranch Herd Reduction Sale

Location: Bowman, ND

Sale Date: 01-22-2021

Breed: Angus

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Agri-Media Rep: Kirby Goettsch

43 Bred Cows average $3,421

51 Bred Heifers average $2,132

5 Commercial Breds average $1,900

TOP SELLING COWS:

Lot 1. $10,000, Forever 478 BCBR, February 20, 2014, VAR Reserve 1111 x RR Ultra Rito 8113, sold safe to KG Justified 3023, Frederickson Ranch, Spearfish, SD

Lot 44. $6,250, Chole 4461 BCBR, March 23, 2014, EXAR Hoover Dam 1542B x Sitz Upward 307R, sold safe to SAV Rainfall 6846, Steve Smith, Lehi, UT

Lot 6. $6,000, Princess 4382 BCBR, March 15, 2014, EXAR Hoover Dam 1542B x Brooks Retail Product 549, sold safe to SAV Rainfall 6846, Darwin Latham, Camp Crook, SD

Lot 9. $5,500, Forever 404 BCBR, February 7, 2014, PA Full Power 1208 x Connealy Impression, sold safe to Woodhill Blueprint, Darwin Latham, Camp Crook, SD

