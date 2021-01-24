Sale Name: Brooks Chalky Butte Angus Ranch Herd Reduction Sale
Location: Bowman, ND
Sale Date: 01-22-2021
Breed: Angus
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
Agri-Media Rep: Kirby Goettsch
43 Bred Cows average $3,421
51 Bred Heifers average $2,132
5 Commercial Breds average $1,900
TOP SELLING COWS:
Lot 1. $10,000, Forever 478 BCBR, February 20, 2014, VAR Reserve 1111 x RR Ultra Rito 8113, sold safe to KG Justified 3023, Frederickson Ranch, Spearfish, SD
Lot 44. $6,250, Chole 4461 BCBR, March 23, 2014, EXAR Hoover Dam 1542B x Sitz Upward 307R, sold safe to SAV Rainfall 6846, Steve Smith, Lehi, UT
Lot 6. $6,000, Princess 4382 BCBR, March 15, 2014, EXAR Hoover Dam 1542B x Brooks Retail Product 549, sold safe to SAV Rainfall 6846, Darwin Latham, Camp Crook, SD
Lot 9. $5,500, Forever 404 BCBR, February 7, 2014, PA Full Power 1208 x Connealy Impression, sold safe to Woodhill Blueprint, Darwin Latham, Camp Crook, SD