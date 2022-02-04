Sale Name: Bullis Creek Ranch "Generations of Predictability" Production Sale
Location: Wood Lake, Nebraska
Sale Date: 01-24-2022
Breed: Red Angus, Limousin, Lim/Flex
Auctioneer: Tracy Harl
Agri-Media Rep: Cody Nye
76 Age advantaged Bulls Averaged $3784
24 Registered Bred Heifers averaged $2041
12 Commercial Bred Heifers averaged $1933
Red Angus bull highlights
BCRR Merlin 019H, $8,250 – March 15, 2020, WFL Merlin018A x C-Bar Eldorado 114Z, Devan Yarmer, Russell,KS.
BCRR Stockman 042H, $6,250- March 26, 2020, Bieber CL Stockman E116 x RAVN Defense C550, Richard and Laura Cickcroft of Salina, KS.
NEBR Stockman 022H $6,000 - March 16, 2022, Bieber CL Stockman E116 x GMRA Trilogy 0226, Richard Rankin of Spalding, NE
Red Angus female sale highlights
ARRC Vicelia 003H, $2,750 - February 29, 2020, WFL Merlin 018A x RAVN Defense C550, Eric and Shannon Ravenscroft of Nenzel, NE.
A group of Commercial bred heifers sold to long time customer Daryl Crook of Rising City, NE for an average of $1960/head.
Limousin/LimFlex bull sale highlights
BRAW BC 0218H, $7,000 - March 21, 2020, LFLC Big Country 759B x Baldridge Waylon W34, Cottonwood and Pine Ranch/Dustin Wheeler of Wood Lake, NE
BRAW Flat Top0233H, $6,750 - March 25, 2020, Werner Flat Top 4136 x BRAW Xtractor 380A, Trent Colburn of Valentine, NE