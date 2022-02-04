 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bullis Creek Ranch "Generations of Predictability" Production Sale

Bullis Creek Ranch "Generations of Predictability" Production Sale

Sale Name: Bullis Creek Ranch "Generations of Predictability" Production Sale

Location: Wood Lake, Nebraska

Sale Date: 01-24-2022

Breed: Red Angus, Limousin, Lim/Flex

Auctioneer: Tracy Harl

Agri-Media Rep: Cody Nye

76 Age advantaged Bulls Averaged $3784

24 Registered Bred Heifers averaged $2041

12 Commercial Bred Heifers averaged $1933

Red Angus bull highlights

BCRR Merlin 019H, $8,250 – March 15, 2020, WFL Merlin018A x C-Bar Eldorado 114Z, Devan Yarmer, Russell,KS.

BCRR Stockman 042H, $6,250- March 26, 2020, Bieber CL Stockman E116 x RAVN Defense C550, Richard and Laura Cickcroft of Salina, KS.

NEBR Stockman 022H $6,000 - March 16, 2022, Bieber CL Stockman E116 x GMRA Trilogy 0226, Richard Rankin of Spalding, NE

Red Angus female sale highlights

ARRC Vicelia 003H, $2,750 - February 29, 2020, WFL Merlin 018A x RAVN Defense C550, Eric and Shannon Ravenscroft of Nenzel, NE.

A group of Commercial bred heifers sold to long time customer Daryl Crook of Rising City, NE for an average of $1960/head.

Limousin/LimFlex bull sale highlights

BRAW BC 0218H, $7,000 - March 21, 2020, LFLC Big Country 759B x Baldridge Waylon W34, Cottonwood and Pine Ranch/Dustin Wheeler of Wood Lake, NE

BRAW Flat Top0233H, $6,750 - March 25, 2020, Werner Flat Top 4136 x BRAW Xtractor 380A, Trent Colburn of Valentine, NE

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News