Sale Name: Bulls of the Big Sky Simmental/SimAngus Bull Sale
Location: Billings, MT
Sale Date: 02-15-2021
Breed: Simmental/SimAngus
Auctioneer: Ty Thompson; Billings, MT
Sale Manager: Allied Genetic Resources; Normal, IL
Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas
Average:
146 Yearling Simmental/SimAngus Bulls $5,115.00
Top Selling Bulls:
Lot 53 $67,000 MFSR Hometown 566H; a 1/11/20 son of CDI Hometown 246A to Kunkel Simmental; New Salem, ND
Lot 39 $10,500 MFSR Eagle 564H; a 1/11/20 son of Hook’s Eagle 6E to Reflected R Ranch; Sugar City, CO
Lot 124 $8,250 Rymo Drop Your Socks U50H; a 1/17/20 son of TJ Teardrop 783F to Donsbach Lazy 3L Ranch; Miles City, MT
Lot 126 $8,000 Rymo Teardrop Pace U90H; a 1/21/20 son of TJ Teardrop 783F to Justin & Katy Heaton; Lacrosse, WA
Lot 58 $8,000 MFSR All Aboard 650H; a 1/17/20 son of WS All Aboard B80 to Cal Davidson; Miles City, MT
Lot 160 $8,000 Rymo Iron Excellence A75H; a 1/28/20 son of KCC Excellence 139-774 to Deckerts Simmental/Red Angus; Arena, ND