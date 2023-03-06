Sale Name: Campbell Red Angus Annual Production Sale
Location: McIntosh, SD
Sale Date: 03-06-2023
Breed: Red Angus
Auctioneer: Scott Weishaar
Agri-Media Rep: Kirby Goettsch
69 Bulls average $4076
3 Open Heifers average $1,967
TOP SELLING BULLS:
Lot 5. $8,500, CBR Shooter 261-7185, March 20, 2022, CBR Rambler 6140-8145 x Red Crowfoot Expeditor 3229A, Lonn Campbell, McIntosh, SD
Lot 8. $8,250, CBR Burearu Duty 220-250, March 15, 2022, CBR Burearu 190-6258 x Red Crowfoot 9144W, Lonn Campbell, McIntosh, SD
Lot 21. $8,000, CBR Burearu Duty 2100-5105, March 22, 2022, CBR Burearu 190-6258 x CBR Clarance 01-744, Chris Sandland, Selfridge, ND
Lot 27. $7,000, CBR Shooter 2126-789, March 25, 2022, CBR Rambler 6140-8145 x EAR Databank 4143, Dwight Edinger, Carson, ND
Lot 39. $6,750, CBR Patriot 2196-841, March 31, 2022, TKP Patriot 9502 x Red Bar-E-L Bureau 220B, Mitchell Zeug, Firesteel, SD