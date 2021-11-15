Sale Name: Cason’s Pride & Joy Simmentals
Location: Russell, Iowa
Sale Date: 11-06-2021
Auctioneer: Dustin Carter of South Dakota
Cason’s Pride & Joy Maternally Inspired Female Sale was held Nov. 6 at the Russell Livestock Market in Russell, Iowa. It was a beautiful fall day that attracted bidders both in person and online from 12 states and Canada with auctioneer Col. Dustin Carter of South Dakota.
The offering included show heifer prospects, replacement females and bred heifers from the Cason firm along with guest breeders PL Johnson Land and Cattle, K-C Cason’s Simmental, JLC Family Farm and Cason’s D&D Simmental.
Averages: 21 Open heifers $2,595
12 Fall heifers $2,300
41 Bred heifers $3,105
74 Total live lots $2,830
Top selling lots
Lot 52, Cason’s Miss Beatrice H345, a daughter of CCR Santa Fe 9349Z and Sandy Acres 345X, bred to KBHR High Road E283, sold for $7,500 to Adalyn Hill of Bloomfield, Indiana.
Lot 22, Cason’s Miss Primo H26Z, a daughter of Colburn Primo 5153 and Cason’s Miss Lacey, sold for $7,000 to Nathan Crall of Albia, Iowa.
Lot 1, Cason’s Miss Paige J301, a daughter of TSN All Around F605 and Cason’s Miss Kinsley, sold for $5,500 to Kolton Kline of Grinnell, Iowa.
Lot 18, Cason’s Miss Sandy J67D, a daughter of KBHR High Road E283 and Sandeen Lady A 6761, sold for $5,000 to Sawyer Naasz of Platte, South Dakota.
Lot 4, Miss Hazel J50G, a daughter of Hook’s Eagle 6E and Cason’s Miss Leah, sold for $4,800 to Brynlee Maas of Duncombe, Iowa.
Lot 55, Cason’s Miss Everly H28C, a daughter of CCR Cowboy Cut 5048Z and Cason’s Miss Ava Mae, Bred to Hook’s Eagle 6E, sold for $4,800 to Twin Creek SimAngus of Bellevue, Iowa.
Lot 67, Cason’s Miss Crystal H95DA, a daughter of TSN All Around F605 and Cason’s Miss Pizazz, bred to B-C Oracle 9576G, sold for $4,800 to Haley Noecker of Creston, Iowa.
Lot 9, Cason’s Miss Lillian J89B, a daughter of GLS Declaration D611 and Cason’s Miss Sedalia, sold for $4,500 to Presley Fischer of Albia, Iowa.
Lot 34, Cason’s Miss Bayle H78C, a daughter of Hook’s Baltic 17B and Cason’s Miss Slyvia, bred to Hook’s Eagle 6E, sold for $4,200 to Twin Creek SimAngus.
Lot 70, Cason’s Miss Whitney H97C, a daughter of Sandy Acres 49B and Cason’s Miss Bismark, bred to Hook’s Eagle 6E, sold for $4,100 to Mike Ellis of Ottumwa, Iowa.