Sale Name: Chestnut Angus
Location: Pipestone, Minnesota
Sale Date: 02-24-2021
Auctioneer: Col. Seth Weishaar of South Dakota
Chestnut Angus of Pipestone, Minnesota hosted its 23rd annual production sale Feb. 24 with auctioneer Col. Seth Weishaar of South Dakota.
The year is starting off to include new highlights, with the recent win of Champion Pen of 3 Angus Bulls in the Cattlemen’s Congress to achieve a top-averaging sale. The members in that champion pen were very well received, as well as the rest of bulls offered.
Average
47 Bulls $6,179
Top selling lots
Lot 2, Chestnut United 80, son of Chestnut Redemption 38 and NSF Scotch Lady E34, sold to Chestnut United 80 Group of South Dakota and Nebraska for $70,000.
Lot 4, Chestnut Reclamation 520, son of Chestnut Redemption 38 and Chestnut Miss Wix DJ 638, sold to Country Lane Farms of Ringle, Wisconsin for $17,000.
Lot 3, Chestnut Point Taken 180, son of Stevenson Turning Point and Chestnut Queen Eva 8104, sold to Nordlund Stock Farm of Clearbook, Minnesota for $16,000.
Lot 8, Chestnut Rushmore 310, son of Ridl Roosevelt 820 and Chestnut Blackcap 765, sold to High Ridge Farms of Albemarle, North Carolina for $9,500.
Lot 52, Chestnut Striker 750, son of Conley Express 7211 and Chestnut Queedy WJ 633, sold to Faxon Creek Cattle of Belle Plaine, Minnesota for $9,000.
Lot 40, Chestnut Redemption 570, son of Chestnut Redemption 38 and Chestnut Heather Herself 871, sold to Brinkmeyer Farms of Holland, Minnesota for $8,500.
Lot 22, Chestnut Roosevelt 250, son of Ridl Roosevelt 820 and Chestnut Ruby WJ 766, sold to Brent Mrnak of Bowman, North Dakota for $7,500.
Lot 33, Chestnut Roosevelt 460, son of Ridl Roosevelt 820 and Chestnut WJ Lady 667, sold to Hegland Cattle of Oberon, North Dakota for $6,500.
Lot 7, Chestnut Bonus 610, son of Merit Sting 7047E and Bussmus Mina ET2, sold to Ludwig Shadow Ranch of Richmond, Minnesota for $6,000.
Lot 34, Chestnut Long Shot 470, son of HF Long Shot 71D and Chestnut Wetonka PF WJ 653, sold to Mark Hiniker of Pipestone, Minnesota for $6,000.
Lot 46, Chestnut Redemption 660, a son of Chestnut Redemption 38 and Chestnut Ruby 540, sold to Bob Werk of Herman, Minnesota for $6,000.