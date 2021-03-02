Sale Name: Circle L Angus Annual Production Sale
Location: Dillon, MT
Sale Date: 02-22-2021
Breed: Angus
Auctioneer: Joe Goggins; Shepherd, MT
Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas
Averages:
26 Fall Angus Bulls $6,029.00
82 Yearling Angus $5,668.00
10 Registered Yearling Heifers $3,860.00
Top Selling Bulls:
Lot 42 $24,000 Circle L Broken Bow 200H; a 2/12/20 son of KM Broken Bow 002# to Double RL Cattle Co.; Ridgeway, CO
Lot 10 $13,000 Circle L Confidence Plus 8G8; a 11/24/19 son of Connealy Confidence Plus to Darlington Ranch; Big Sandy, MT
Lot 4 $12,000 Circle L Gus G38; a 8/30/19 son of Circle L Gus to Centenial Livestock; Dillon, MT
Lot 35 $11,500 Circle L Charm 112H; a 1/27/20 son of BUBS Southern Charm AA31 to West Pass Ranch; Parkman, WY
Lot 40 $10,500 Circle L Stunner 117H; a 1/27/20 son of Musgrave 316 Stunner to Stevenson Farms; Miles City, MT
Top Selling Heifer:
Lot 120 $13,000 C L Everelda Entense 05H; a 1/17/20 daughter of Tehama Tahoe B767 to Hollowtop Angus Ranch; Pony, MT