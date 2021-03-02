 Skip to main content
Circle L Angus Annual Production Sale

Sale Name: Circle L Angus Annual Production Sale

Location: Dillon, MT

Sale Date: 02-22-2021

Breed: Angus

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins; Shepherd, MT

Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas

Averages:

26 Fall Angus Bulls $6,029.00

82 Yearling Angus $5,668.00

10 Registered Yearling Heifers $3,860.00

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 42 $24,000 Circle L Broken Bow 200H; a 2/12/20 son of KM Broken Bow 002# to Double RL Cattle Co.; Ridgeway, CO

Lot 10 $13,000 Circle L Confidence Plus 8G8; a 11/24/19 son of Connealy Confidence Plus to Darlington Ranch; Big Sandy, MT

Lot 4 $12,000 Circle L Gus G38; a 8/30/19 son of Circle L Gus to Centenial Livestock; Dillon, MT

Lot 35 $11,500 Circle L Charm 112H; a 1/27/20 son of BUBS Southern Charm AA31 to West Pass Ranch; Parkman, WY

Lot 40 $10,500 Circle L Stunner 117H; a 1/27/20 son of Musgrave 316 Stunner to Stevenson Farms; Miles City, MT

Top Selling Heifer:

Lot 120 $13,000 C L Everelda Entense 05H; a 1/17/20 daughter of Tehama Tahoe B767 to Hollowtop Angus Ranch; Pony, MT

