Sale Name: Circle L Angus Annual Production Sale
Location: Dillon, MT
Sale Date: 02-28-2022
Breed: Angus
Auctioneer: Joe Goggins; Shepherd, MT
Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas
Averages:
37 Fall Born Angus Bulls $6,588.00
62 Yearling Angus Bulls $6,024.00
6 Registered Open Heifers $2,583.00
30 Commercial Open Heifers $1,563.00
Top Selling Bulls:
Lot 42 $15,000 Circle L Relevance 02J; a 1/7/21 son of Woodhill Relevance to KG Ranch; Three Forks, MT
Lot 45 $14,500 Circle L Resilient 35J; a 1/24/21 son of Sitz Resilient 10288 to Simonson Angus Ranch; Dunning, NE
Lot 17 $12,000 Circle L Advantage H46; a 8/18/20 son of Sterling Advantage 809 to Jeff Berger; Williston, ND
Lot $47 $11,500 Circle L Landmark 49J; a 1/26/21 son of Circle L Landmark to Hollowtop Angus Ranch; Pony, MT
Lot 3 $10,000 Circle L Stunner H69; a 9/6/20 son of Musgrave 316 Stunner to Hollowtop Angus Ranch; Pony, MT
Lot 10 $10,000 Circle L Mountain Program H8; a 8/13/20 son of CA Mountain Program 445 to 40 Bar Ranch; Wisdom, MT