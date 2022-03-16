 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Circle L Angus Annual Production Sale

Circle L Angus Annual Production Sale

Sale Name: Circle L Angus Annual Production Sale

Location: Dillon, MT

Sale Date: 02-28-2022

Breed: Angus

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins; Shepherd, MT

Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas

Averages:

37 Fall Born Angus Bulls $6,588.00

62 Yearling Angus Bulls $6,024.00

6 Registered Open Heifers $2,583.00

30 Commercial Open Heifers $1,563.00

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 42 $15,000 Circle L Relevance 02J; a 1/7/21 son of Woodhill Relevance to KG Ranch; Three Forks, MT

Lot 45 $14,500 Circle L Resilient 35J; a 1/24/21 son of Sitz Resilient 10288 to Simonson Angus Ranch; Dunning, NE

Lot 17 $12,000 Circle L Advantage H46; a 8/18/20 son of Sterling Advantage 809 to Jeff Berger; Williston, ND

Lot $47 $11,500 Circle L Landmark 49J; a 1/26/21 son of Circle L Landmark to Hollowtop Angus Ranch; Pony, MT

Lot 3 $10,000 Circle L Stunner H69; a 9/6/20 son of Musgrave 316 Stunner to Hollowtop Angus Ranch; Pony, MT

Lot 10 $10,000 Circle L Mountain Program H8; a 8/13/20 son of CA Mountain Program 445 to 40 Bar Ranch; Wisdom, MT

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News