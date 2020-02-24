Dillon, MT

February 24, 2020

Breed: Angus

Averages:

28 Fall 18 Month Angus Bulls $6,911.00

80 Yearling Angus Bulls $6,188.00

6 Registered Yearling Heifer $2,467.00

107 Commercial Open Heifers $1,94.00

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 89 $30,000 Circle L Gus F809; a 8/3/18 son of Circle L Gus to Genex; Shawanoo, Wisconson

Lot 5 $15,000 Circle L Gus 572G; a 2/15/19 son of Circle L Gus to John Mohr; Joliet, MT

Lot3 $13,000 Circle L Gus 554G; a 3/13/19 son of Circle L Gus to Minert-Simonson Angus; Dunning, NE

Lot 6 $11,500 Circle L Charm 518 G a 26/19 son of BUBS Southern Charm AA31 to Westpass Ranch; Parkland, WY

Lot 1 $10,500 Circle L Gus 475G; a 2/1/19 son of Circle L Gus to Centennial Livestock; Dillon, MT

Lot 26 $10,500 Circle L Gus 444G; a 1/28/19 son of Circle L Gus to to John Mohr; Joliet, MT

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins; Billings, MT

Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas

