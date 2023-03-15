Sale Name: Cooper Hereford Ranch 57th Annual Production Sale
Location: Willow Creek, MT
Sale Date: 03-14-2023
Breed: Hereford
Auctioneer: Joe Goggins; Billings, MT
Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas
Sale Averages:
87 Yearling Bulls Average $13,480
6 Bred Cows Average $12,833
4 Pregnant Receipts Average $8125
22 Yearling Heifers Average $7,875
119 TOTAL LOTS AVERAGE $12,231
Top Bulls:
Lot 267 $125,000 to Churchill Cattle Co., Manhattan, MT, Hoffman Ranch, Thedford, NE & Stelflug Ranch, Glen Rock, WY; CL 1 Domino 267K; 1/10/22; CL 2 Domino 0186H x CL 1 Domino 215Z.
Lot 2126 $50,000 to Ridder Herefords, Callaway, NE & Baumgarten Herefords, Belfield, ND; CL 1 Domino 2126K; 1/13/22; CL 1 Domino 0186H x GB L1 Domino 177R.
Lot 241 $45,000 to Holden Herefords, Valier, MT & EF1 Cattle Co/Engelhard Farms, Capio, ND; CL 1 Domino 241K; 1/8/22; CL 1 Domino 0186H x CL1 Domino 7131E.
Lot 2230 $41,000 to Van Newkirk Herefords, Oshgosh, NE; CL1 Domino 2230K; 2/24/22; CL 1 Domino 097H x CL 1 Domino 710E.
Lot 2191 $40,000 Edwards Ranch, Laramie, WY & Berry Herefords, Cheyenne, WY; CL 1 Domino 2191K; 1/31/22; CL 1 Domino 0186H x HH Advance 4067B.
Lot 2172 $40,000 to B&D Herefords, Claflin, KS; CL 1 Domino 2172K; 1/26/22; CL 1 Domino 001H x CL 1 Domino 710E.
Top Bred Cow:
Lot 719E $25,000 to Churchill Cattle Co., Manhattan, MT, Kennedy Hoffman, Thedford, NE & Stelflug Ranch, Glen Rock, WY; CL 1 Dominette 719E; 1/8/17; Dam of high selling bull at $125,000.
Top Yearling Heifer:
Lot 238 $23,000 to L Bar W Cattle Co., Absarokee, MT & EF1 Cattle Co/Engelhard Farms, Capio, ND.