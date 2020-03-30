Sale Name: Cranview Gelbvieh Genetic Progress Sale
Location: Rugby, ND
Date: 03/28/2020
Breed: Gelbvieh and Balancer
Auctioneer: Chism Peterson
Sale Manager: Mitchell Marketing Service
Agri-Media Rep: Kirby Goettsch
37 Yearling Bulls average $3,634
21 Females average $2,690
TOP SELLING BULLS:
Lot 42. $6,750, CRAN G61 ET, April 2, 2019, Red Balancer, DCSF PR Powerbuilt 37B8 x CTR Sandhills 0065X, Jennifer Morgan, Waynesville, NC
Lot 38. $6,750, CRAN G04 ET, March 16, 2019, Red 3/4 Gelbvieh, CIRS Overdrive x CTR Sandhills 0065X, Donald Aeseth, Voltaire, ND
Lot 1. $6,250, CRAN G56 ET, March 24, 2019, Black Balancer, Flying H Grand Slam 128D ET x SAV Resource 1441, Don Maclennan, Byers, CO
Lot 8. $5,750, CRAN G58, March 1, 2019, Black Balancer, DLW TPG Jackpot 7551B ET x OKCC6 OKCC Grand Mellenium, Bill Hennessey, Minot, ND
TOP SELLING OPEN HEIFER:
Lot 64. $4,000, CRAN G909 ET, March 13, 2019, Red 3/4, CIRS Overdrive x CTR Sandhills 0065X, High Bar Cattle Co., Greeley, KS