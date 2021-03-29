Sale Name: Cranview Gelbvieh Genetic Progress Sale
Location: Rugby, ND
Sale Date: 03-27-2021
Breed: Gelbvieh & Balancer
Auctioneer: Chisum Peterson
Sale Manager: Mitchell Marketing Services
Agri-Media Rep: Vern Frey for Kirby Goettsch
25 Yearling Bulls average $4,710
22.5 Yearling Heifers average $2,978
TOP SELLING BULLS:
Lot 4. $21,000, Cran H01 ET, Black Balancer, March 28, 2020, SLC SLC Viper 7E x SAV Resource 1441, Jason Morris, Batesville, MS
Lot 32. $6,500, Cran Monumental 0021, Angus, January 30, 2020, EXAR Monumental 6056B x Plattemere Weigh Up K360, Dwight O'Connell, Devils Lake, ND
Lot 2. $6,250, Cran H02 ET, Red Balancer, March 28, 2020, RWG Right Combination 5506 x SAV Resource 1441, Donald J. Aaseth, Velva, ND
TOP SELLING HEIFER:
Lot 35. $9,500, Cran H001 ET, Black Balancer, March 31, 2020, RWG Right Combination 5506 x SAV Pioneer 7301, Jason Morris, Batesville, MS