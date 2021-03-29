 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cranview Gelbvieh Genetic Progress Sale

Cranview Gelbvieh Genetic Progress Sale

Sale Name: Cranview Gelbvieh Genetic Progress Sale

Location: Rugby, ND

Sale Date: 03-27-2021

Breed: Gelbvieh & Balancer

Auctioneer: Chisum Peterson

Sale Manager: Mitchell Marketing Services

Agri-Media Rep: Vern Frey for Kirby Goettsch

25 Yearling Bulls average $4,710

22.5 Yearling Heifers average $2,978

TOP SELLING BULLS:

Lot 4. $21,000, Cran H01 ET, Black Balancer, March 28, 2020, SLC SLC Viper 7E x SAV Resource 1441, Jason Morris, Batesville, MS

Lot 32. $6,500, Cran Monumental 0021, Angus, January 30, 2020, EXAR Monumental 6056B x Plattemere Weigh Up K360, Dwight O'Connell, Devils Lake, ND

Lot 2. $6,250, Cran H02 ET, Red Balancer, March 28, 2020, RWG Right Combination 5506 x SAV Resource 1441, Donald J. Aaseth, Velva, ND

TOP SELLING HEIFER:

Lot 35. $9,500, Cran H001 ET, Black Balancer, March 31, 2020, RWG Right Combination 5506 x SAV Pioneer 7301, Jason Morris, Batesville, MS

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News