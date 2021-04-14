Sale Name: DeBruycker Charolais Annual Bull Sale
Location: Great Falls, MT
Sale Date: 04-03-2021
Breed: Charolais
Auctioneer: Trent Stewart and Eric Duratee
Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas
Averages:
82 Long Yearling Bulls $5,491.00
590 Yearling Bulls $4,445.00
Top Selling Bulls:
Lot 275 $20,000 H63; sired by DC/CRJ Tank E108 P to Joe Cavender; Jacksonville, TX
Lot 19 $16.000 G3220; sired by DC/JDJ Pegasus D3330 to Five Star Charolais; Havre, MT
Lot 134 $15,000 H1386; sired by DC/MD Shark F 1366P to Carmen Jackson; Inglis, MB
Lot 194 $15,000 H88; sired by BHD Ares D146P to Joe Netz; Lost Springs, WY
Lot 132 $14,500 H1791; sired by DC/MD Shark F1366P to Foote Charolais; Esther, AB