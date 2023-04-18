Sale Name: Diamond J Angus Annual Production Sale
Location: Mandan, ND
Sale Date: 04-17-2023
Breed: Angus
Auctioneer: Joe Goggins
Sale Manager: CK6 Consulting
People are also reading…
Agri-Media Rep: Kirby Goettsch
63 Bulls average $3,921
TOP SELLING BULLS:
Lot 8. $6,000, Diamond J Rocket Man 2030, February 20, 2022, EG Rocket Man 732E x Diamond J Identity 4026, James Pearson, Webster, SD
Lot 2. $6,250, Diamond J Top Cut 2009, February 20, 2022, Hoover Top Cut T205 x HF Lute 247D, Lee Brandvold, Ryder, ND
Lot 34. $5,750, Diamond J 44 Mag 2073, February 24, 2022, Hoover 44 Mag x SAV Windward 3477, Alecia Tishmack, New Leipzig, ND
Lot 23. $5,500, Diamond J Leadman 2042, February 20, 2022, Hoover Leadman x Diamond J No Doubt 7282, Terry Harpole, Tuttle, ND