Sale Name: Durhams in the Dakotas

Location: Kathryn, ND

Sale Date: 02-01-2022

Breed: Shorthorn

Auctioneer: Bruce Brooks

Sale Manager: Aegerter Marketing Services, Inc.

Agri-Media Rep: Kirby Goettsch

67 Purebred Bulls average $6,861

23 Plus Bulls average $4,295

90 Total Bulls average $6,205

Lot 1. $60,000, JSF Manhattan 194J ET, March 23, 2021, JSF Times Square 120G ET x NDSU Pioneer 02U3, Bar N Cattle Co., Belview, MN and Zane Martin, Fishtail, MT. Australian Semen Rights sold to Lochie Collins, Kingsley Vale Shorthorns and Trent Johnston Family, Trojan Shorthorns, New South Wales, Australia

Lot 13. $40,000, JSF Foreplay 168J, March 18, 2021, Bell M Foreman 30A x SBR Golden Rod 714B, Meridith Land & Cattle, Fayette, MO and Shadybrook Farms, West Brome, QC

Lot 42. $15,500, JSF Excellence 95J, March 9, 2021, JSF Exclusive 13G x Ash Valley Answer 9652, Loving Farms, Pawnee Rock, KS

Lot 3. $13,000, JSF Dow Jones 130J, March 14, 2021, JSF Times Square 120G ET x JSF McCoy 39Z, Schrag 605, Marion SD, Adam Kafka, Parkston, SD and Ripberger Farms, Sidell, IL

