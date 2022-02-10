Sale Name: Edge of the West Annual Production Sale
Location: Mandan, ND
Sale Date: 02-08-2022
Breed: Simmental/SimAngus
Auctioneer: Tracy Harl; Wellington, CO
Agri-Media Rep: Kirby Goettsch
Averages:
66 Simmental/SimAngus Bulls $5,269.00
30 Bred Simmental Heifers $2,775.00
Top Selling Bulls:
Lot 58 $12,000 KR Mr Scarface J122; a 3/13/21 son of Lazy Creek Bluechip 9D to Hasse Ranch; Hankinson, ND
Lot 44 $11,500 KR Mr Riddler J20; a 2/26/21 son of LFE The Riddler 323B to Anderson Farms; Clearbrook, MN
Lot 1 $11,000 Kinns 367J; a 2/24/21 son of Kinns Mega Wide 3316B to Hansen Simmental Ranch; Ryder, ND
Lot 47 $10,000 KR Mr Riddler J147; a 3/17/21 son of LFE The Riddler 323B to Perhus Bros.; Marshall, ND
Lot 25 $9,500 SRF 145J; a 3/16/21 son of GW Major Move 590E to Double T Simmental; Turtle Lake, ND
Lot 54 $9,500 KR Mr Scarface J87; a 3/9/21 son of Lazy Creek Bluechip 56G to Hasse Ranch; Hankinson, ND