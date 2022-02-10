 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Edge of the West Annual Production Sale

Edge of the West Annual Production Sale

Sale Name: Edge of the West Annual Production Sale

Location: Mandan, ND

Sale Date: 02-08-2022

Breed: Simmental/SimAngus

Auctioneer: Tracy Harl; Wellington, CO

Agri-Media Rep: Kirby Goettsch

Averages:

66 Simmental/SimAngus Bulls $5,269.00

30 Bred Simmental Heifers $2,775.00

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 58 $12,000 KR Mr Scarface J122; a 3/13/21 son of Lazy Creek Bluechip 9D to Hasse Ranch; Hankinson, ND

Lot 44 $11,500 KR Mr Riddler J20; a 2/26/21 son of LFE The Riddler 323B to Anderson Farms; Clearbrook, MN

Lot 1 $11,000 Kinns 367J; a 2/24/21 son of Kinns Mega Wide 3316B to Hansen Simmental Ranch; Ryder, ND

Lot 47 $10,000 KR Mr Riddler J147; a 3/17/21 son of LFE The Riddler 323B to Perhus Bros.; Marshall, ND

Lot 25 $9,500 SRF 145J; a 3/16/21 son of GW Major Move 590E to Double T Simmental; Turtle Lake, ND

Lot 54 $9,500 KR Mr Scarface J87; a 3/9/21 son of Lazy Creek Bluechip 56G to Hasse Ranch; Hankinson, ND

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News