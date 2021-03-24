Sale Name: Eichacker Simmentals and JK Angus
Location: Salem, South Dakota
Sale Date: 03-05-2021
Eichacker Simmentals and JK Angus held their joint annual production sale on Friday, March 5 at the Eichacker Simmental farm near Salem, South Dakota. The all-video sale consisted of bulls and females representing Simmental, Sim-Influenced, Angus, and Red Angus genetics. Several of the females already had a baby at their side.
Averages
84 Simmental Bulls $5,571
31 Angus Bulls $3,951
3 Red Angus Bulls $3,000
35 Simmental Bred Heifers $5,542
2 Red Angus Bred Heifers $3,750
High Selling Simmental Bulls
Lot 1, ES HD55-2 – PB Simmental, son of WS Proclamation E202 x ES D55, sold to Doug Bichler of Linton, ND for $13,000.
Lot 40, ES HF145 – 3/4 SM 1/4 AN, son of CCR Boulder 1339A x ES F145 (Welshs Dew It Right 067T), sold to Jared Seinola of St. Charles, MN for $10,500.
High Selling Angus Bull: Lot 97, JK High Point 027 – PB Angus, son of High Point Ring of Fire 5071 x JK Blackcap Bessie 798 (J&J Weigh Up 294), sold to Patrick Althaus of Sublette, IL for $7,500.
High Selling Female: Lot 130, ES G103 – PB Simmental, Hook’s Eagle 6E x ES C48 (CCR Drover 9094A), Bull calf at side by TJ Frosty 318E, sold to Windy Creek Cattle Co. of Spencer, SD for $13,500.