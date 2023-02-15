Sale Name: Ellingson Simmental 23rd Annual Production Sale
Location: Dahlen, ND
Sale Date: 01-27-2023
Breed: Simmental
Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs, Shepherd, MT
Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas
Averages:
66 Yearling Simmental/SimAngus Bulls $5242.00
27 Registered Open Heifer Calves $2831.00
9 Registered Cows $2622.00
Top Selling Bulls:
Lot 32 $17,500 Ellingson Jackpot K272 a 2/5/22 son of Deer Valley Growth Fund to Begger Diamond V Ranch; Wibaux, MT
Lot 11 $16,000 Ellingson Growth Fund K255; a 1/25/22 son of Deer Valley Growth Fund to Begger Diamond V Ranch; Wibaux, MT
LOT 16 $13,500 Ellingson Manifest K238; a 1/30/22 son of BCLR Manifesto G352 to Wilkenson Simmentals; Montpelier, ND
Lot 30 $13,000 Ellingson High Road K270; a 2/4/22 son of KBHR High Road to Curt Plamp; Stickney, SD
Lot 3 $11,000 Ellingson Dakota K207; a 1/19/22 son of R Plus Yuma 9087G to Curt Plamp; Stickney, SD
Top Selling Heifer:
Lot 95 $7,500 Ellingson /STR Kandi K2113; a 2/15/22 daughter of R Plus Yuma 9087G to Bill Sloup; Seward, NE