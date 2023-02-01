 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sale Name: Ellingson Simmental 23rd Annual Production Sale

Location: Dahlen, ND

Sale Date: 01-27-2023

Breed: Simmental

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs, Shepherd, MT

Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas

Averages:

66 Yearling Simmental/SimAngus Bulls $5242.00

27 Yearling Heifers $2831.00

9 Purebred Bred Cows $2622.00

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 32 $17,500 Ellingson Jackpot K272; a 2/5/22 son of Deer Valley Growth Fund to Beggers Diamond V Ranch; Wibaux, MT

Lot 11 $16,000 Ellingson Growth Fund K225; a 1/25/22 son of Deer Valley Growth Fund to Beggers Diamond V Ranch; Wibaux, MT

Lot 16 $13,500 EllingsonManifesto K238; a 1/28/22 son of BCLR Manifesto G352 to Wilkenson Simmentals; Montpelier, ND

Lot 30 $13,000 Ellingson High Road K270; a 2/4/22 son of KBHR High Road E283 to Curt Plamp; Stickney, SD

Lot 3 $11,000 Ellingson Dakota K207; a 1/19/22 son of R Plus Yuma 9087G to Curt Plamp; Stickney, SD

Top Selling Heifers:

Lot 95 $7,500 Ellingson/STR Kandi K2113 a 2/15/22 daughter of R Plus Yuma 9087G to Bill Sloup, Seward, NE

Lot 96 5,500 Ellingson/STR Kelsi K2121; a 2/17/22 daughter of IPU Bentley 81Fto Bill Sloup; Seward, NE

