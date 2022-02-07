 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sale Name: Ellingson Simmentals 22nd Anniversary Performance Bll and Female Sale

Location: Dahlen, ND

Sale Date: 01-28-2022

Breed: Simmental/SimAngus

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs; Shepherd, MT

Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas

Averages:

57 Simmental/SimAngus Bulls $6,454.00

26 Yearling Open Heifers $2,798.00

3 Bred Cows $2,667.00

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 34 $16,000 Ellingson Ace J183; a 2/5/21 son of CDI Hometown to Kelly and Steve Hoffart; Rugby, NE

Lot 19 $15,000 Ellingson Guardian J141; a 1/27/21 son of CLRS Guardian 317J to Adam Wheatley; Bardstown, KY

Lot 35 $13,000 Ellingson Spartan J187; a 2/6/21 son of WS Proclomation E202 to Curt Plamp; Stickney, SD

Lot 3 $12,500 Ellingson Right Now J104; a 1/19/21 son of MR SR 71 Right Now E1538 to Curt Plamp; Stickney, SD

Lot 26 $11,000 Ellingson Dynasty J164; a 1/31/21 son of SFG Cowboy Logic D627 to Jay & Lisa Hefty; LuVerne, IA

