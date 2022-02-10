 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Erdmann Angus

Sale Name: Erdmann Angus

Location: Aberdeen, S.D.

Sale Date: 02-02-2022

Breed: Angus

Auctioneer: Col. Al Conover of Iowa

Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Kapperman

The Michael Erdmann Angus Sale took place Feb. 2nd at the west barn at the Aberdeen Livestock Sales just outside of Aberdeen, South Dakota. Although it was a cold winter day cattle, Angus enthusiasts joined us to make for a great sale with auctioneer Col. Al Conover of Iowa.

Averages:

42 Yearling Bulls Averaged $4,095

7 Strong Aged Bulls Averaged $3,893

49 Bulls Averaged $4,066

Also Sold:

40 Angus Females Averaged $1,915

Top selling lots

Lot 33, ME High Point 191, a bull son of JK High Point 745 and ME Queen of Crackerjack 49, sold to Joe McCormick of Tyler, Texas for $14,500.

Lot 34, ME High Point 481, a bull son of JK High Point 745 and ME Black Queen 169, sold to Scott Feller of Groton, S.D., for $6,000.

Lot 39, ME Outside 261, a bull son of Spring Valley Outside 1625 and Me Stockmans Queen 217, sold to Feller for $5,750.

Lot 40, ME Outside 31, a bull son of Spring Valley Outside 1625 and ME Queen of Crackerjack 534, sold to Loel Schott of Groton, S.D., for $5,500.

Lot 32, ME High Point 521, a bull son of JK High Point 745 and ME Marshalls Queen 549, sold to Feller for $5,250.

Lot 31, ME Entice 221, a bull son of MOGCK Entice and ME Marshalls Queen 482, sold to Loren Helmer of Andover, S.D., for $5,000.

Lot 51, ME Queen of CR Jack 301 ET, an open heifer daughter of MOGCK Entice and ME Queen of Crackerjack 202, sold to Sumption Farms of Frederick, S.D., for $5,000.

Lot 29, ME Entice 501, a bull son of MOGCK Entice and ME Blue Marlene 56, sold to Dylan Stearns of Oakes, N.D., for $4,750.

Lot 44, ME Tanker 660, a bull son of M A F Tanker 23 and ME Marshalls Queen 388, sold to Feller for $4,750.

