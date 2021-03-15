 Skip to main content
Fast-Dohrmann-Strommen 50th Annual Production Sale

Location: Mandan, ND

Sale Date: 03-13-2021

Breed: Angus

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Agri-Media Rep: Kirby Goettsch

84 Yearling Bulls average $5,188

TOP SELLING BULLS:

Lot 68. $13,000, DCC Stunner 030, February 22, 2020, Musgrave 316 Stunner x Basin Payweight 1682, David Sailer, Dodge, ND

Lot 76. $12,000, DCC Apached 032, February 23, 2020, Musgrave Apache 228-555 x SAV Recharge 3436, Marlin Rambousek, Dickinson, ND

Lot 10. $11,500, Fast Treasure 05, January 28, 2020, MGR Treasure x S Whitlock 179, John DeKrey, Tappen, ND

Lot 19, 2020, Fast Treasure 023, February 7, 2020, MGR Treasure x Fast Capitalist 414, Kevin Sailer, Dodge, ND

Lot 58. $11,500, DCC Growth Fund 011, February 16, 2020, Deer Valley Growth Fund x SAV Revere 1180, TNT Angus, Rocklake, ND and Mrnak Ranch, Bowman, ND

