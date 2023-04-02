Sale Name: Fast-Dohrmann-Strommen 52nd Annual Production Sale
Location: Mandan, ND
Sale Date: 03-31-2023
Breed: Angus
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
Agri-Media Rep: Kirby Goettsch
81 Bulls average $6,673
TOP SELLING BULLS:
Lot 35. $35,000, Fast Fair-N-Square 239, February 9, 2022, Myers Fair-N-Square M39 x MGR Treasure, Darrell Howard, Dunn Center, ND
Lot 11. $19,000, Fast Just Cause 215, January 28, 2022, KG Just Cause x MGR Treasure, Brett Hahne, Ashley, ND
Lot 56. $16,000, DCC Guarantee 218, February 18, 2022, Crawford Guarantee 9137 x Connealy Earnan 076E, Marlin Ramousek, Dickinson, ND
Lot 55. $11,500, DCC Outrider 222, February 19, 2022, HA Outrider 9672 x Musgrave Big Sky, ND buyer
Lot 81. $10,500, DCC Apache 264, March 13, 2022, Musgrave Apache 228-555 x VAR Tundra 724, Duane Zent, Lefor, ND