Sale Name: Fawcett's Elm Creek Ranch Annual Production Sale
Location: Ree Heights, SD
Sale Date: 02-14-2022
Breed: Hereford & Angus
Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar
Agri-Media Rep: Kirby Goettsch
46 Yearling Hereford Bulls average $6,234
1 Yearling Angus Bull $6,000
40 Two-Yr. Old Hereford Bulls average $6,068
1 Two-Yr. Old Angus Bull $6,500
73 F1 Black Baldy Open Yearling Heifers average $1,669
TOP SELLING YEARLING HEREFORD BULLS:
Lot 14. $21,000, ECR 238 Fortified 1002, February 6, 2021, NJW 84B 4040 Fortified 238F x UPS Sensation 2296 ET, SD buyer.
Lot 41. $12,000, ECR 8923 Advance 1226, March 16, 2021, ECR 628 Ivys Advance 8923 ET x HH Advance 2029Z ET, MO buyer
TOP SELLING TWO-YR OLD HEREFORD BULLS:
Lot 61. $11,500, ECR 8055 Domino 0402, April 9, 2020, ECR 6305 Domino 8055 x CL 1 Domino 2109Z, SD buyer
Lot 80. $9,500, ECR 6017 Domino 0681, May 2, 2020, ECR 3131 Domino 6017 x ECR AL Ree Heights 3003 ET, SD Buyer