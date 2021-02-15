 Skip to main content
Felt Farms

Felt Farms

The Felt Farms Brand of Excellence Bull Sale took place on Thursday, February 11th at the West Point Livestock Auction in West Point Nebraska. Additional consignors to the sale this year were Roberts Simmentals, T&B Livestock, Dwyer Cattle Co., Wiese Cattle, Big J Cattle Co. and Matt Wegner. The snow and cold temperatures didn’t stop this crowd of determined bull buyers from attending the sale.

Thank you to all of the continued buyers and bidders from years past and as always all of the new interest and buyers this year. We look forward to watching our genetics in your herd!

Lot 4 $21,000

FELT Data Breach 101H

HILB/SHER Data Breach x FELT Jaycee 101D

Breeder: Felt Farms

Buyer: Western Cattle Source, Crawford, NE

Lot 49 $8,500

BFJV Mr. Bankroll H282

W/C Bankroll 811D x 74-51 Formera A522

Breeder: Matt Wegner

Buyer: Rick Calvo, Bassett, NE

Lot 32 $5,800

RS Franchise 60H

TJ Franchise 451D x AKF Miss A14W

Breeder: Roberts Simmentals

Buyer: Jason Stewart, Wakefield, NE

Lot 10 $5,750

FELT Emmett 660H

Schooley Emmett C543 x FELT Star Gazing 911D

Breeder: Felt Farms

Buyer: Z Bar H Club Calves, Moweaqua, IL

Lot 23 $5,750

RS Executive Order 386H

W/C Executive Order 8543B x RS Ms. Upshot 286B

Breeder: Roberts Simmentals

Buyer: Leon Backmann, Center, NE

Lot 13 $5,500

FELT Main Event 802H

TJ Main Event 503B x Miss Elvis 802E

Breeder: Felt Farms

Buyer: Mark Nathan, Stanton, NE

Lot 19 $5,500

FELT Ready To Rock 027H

HILB Ready To Rock E704 x FELT Schmidt

Breeder: Felt Farms

Buyer: Kevin & Cody Koehler, Osmond, NE

Lot 42 $5,500

Dwyer Wide Bodied 024H

Ruby SWC Battle Cry 431B x SSS Cox Cow 1E

Breeder: Dwyer Cattle Co.

Buyer: Joshua Doerr, Bloomfield, NE

Lot 46 $5,500

Dwyer Meat Wagon 028H

Jass On The Mark 69D x TAR Fancy Flirt 722E

Breeder: Dwyer Cattle Co.

Buyer: Double J Ranch, Medford, WI

Lot 50 $5,500

Mr. Pinnacle 272H

W/C Pinnacle E80 x 74-51 Formera A522

Breeder: Matt Wegner

Buyer: Rick Calvo, Bassett, NE

Lot 28 $5,400

RS Innovator 185H

CDI Innovator 325D x RS Ms. Dream 185A

Breeder: Roberts Simmentals

Buyer: Jason Stewart, Wakefield, NE

50 Bulls Averaged $4,633

Marketing Representatives:

Val Eberspacher, EE Sales, MN; Chris Beutler, Lee AgriMedia, NE; Jason Hanson, NE; Brian Brester, NE; Jerry Walsh, NE; Mariah Miller, LiveAuctions.TV, IA

Auctioneer: Col. Jon Schaben, IA

Sale Management: Eberspacher Enterprises Inc., MN

