The Felt Farms Brand of Excellence Bull Sale took place on Thursday, February 11th at the West Point Livestock Auction in West Point Nebraska. Additional consignors to the sale this year were Roberts Simmentals, T&B Livestock, Dwyer Cattle Co., Wiese Cattle, Big J Cattle Co. and Matt Wegner. The snow and cold temperatures didn’t stop this crowd of determined bull buyers from attending the sale.
Thank you to all of the continued buyers and bidders from years past and as always all of the new interest and buyers this year. We look forward to watching our genetics in your herd!
Lot 4 $21,000
FELT Data Breach 101H
HILB/SHER Data Breach x FELT Jaycee 101D
Breeder: Felt Farms
Buyer: Western Cattle Source, Crawford, NE
Lot 49 $8,500
BFJV Mr. Bankroll H282
W/C Bankroll 811D x 74-51 Formera A522
Breeder: Matt Wegner
Buyer: Rick Calvo, Bassett, NE
Lot 32 $5,800
RS Franchise 60H
TJ Franchise 451D x AKF Miss A14W
Breeder: Roberts Simmentals
Buyer: Jason Stewart, Wakefield, NE
Lot 10 $5,750
FELT Emmett 660H
Schooley Emmett C543 x FELT Star Gazing 911D
Breeder: Felt Farms
Buyer: Z Bar H Club Calves, Moweaqua, IL
Lot 23 $5,750
RS Executive Order 386H
W/C Executive Order 8543B x RS Ms. Upshot 286B
Breeder: Roberts Simmentals
Buyer: Leon Backmann, Center, NE
Lot 13 $5,500
FELT Main Event 802H
TJ Main Event 503B x Miss Elvis 802E
Breeder: Felt Farms
Buyer: Mark Nathan, Stanton, NE
Lot 19 $5,500
FELT Ready To Rock 027H
HILB Ready To Rock E704 x FELT Schmidt
Breeder: Felt Farms
Buyer: Kevin & Cody Koehler, Osmond, NE
Lot 42 $5,500
Dwyer Wide Bodied 024H
Ruby SWC Battle Cry 431B x SSS Cox Cow 1E
Breeder: Dwyer Cattle Co.
Buyer: Joshua Doerr, Bloomfield, NE
Lot 46 $5,500
Dwyer Meat Wagon 028H
Jass On The Mark 69D x TAR Fancy Flirt 722E
Breeder: Dwyer Cattle Co.
Buyer: Double J Ranch, Medford, WI
Lot 50 $5,500
Mr. Pinnacle 272H
W/C Pinnacle E80 x 74-51 Formera A522
Breeder: Matt Wegner
Buyer: Rick Calvo, Bassett, NE
Lot 28 $5,400
RS Innovator 185H
CDI Innovator 325D x RS Ms. Dream 185A
Breeder: Roberts Simmentals
Buyer: Jason Stewart, Wakefield, NE
50 Bulls Averaged $4,633
Marketing Representatives:
Val Eberspacher, EE Sales, MN; Chris Beutler, Lee AgriMedia, NE; Jason Hanson, NE; Brian Brester, NE; Jerry Walsh, NE; Mariah Miller, LiveAuctions.TV, IA
Auctioneer: Col. Jon Schaben, IA
Sale Management: Eberspacher Enterprises Inc., MN