Sale Name: Ferguson Angus
Location: Agra, KS
Sale Date: 03-28-2023
Breed: Angus
Auctioneer: Joel Birdwell
Agri-Media Rep: Cody Nye
91 Yearling Bulls Averaged $5,214.
Top Bulls
Lot 17 - 1/2 $48,000, Ferguson Outpace, 02/14/2022, Sire: BJ Surpass, MGS: G A R Phoenix, Hunt Angus - Milford, NE
Lot 1 - $10,000, Ferguson Regiment 12K, 01/19/2022, Sire: Wilks Regiment 9035, MGS: A & B Ferguson 6186, Duane Engelke - Athol, KS
Lot 8 - $10,000, Ferguson Regiment 99K, 02/06/2022, Sire: Wilks Regiment 9035, MGS: V A R Discovery 2240, Duane Engelke - Athol, KS