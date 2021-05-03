 Skip to main content
Flying W Ranch 46th Annual Production Sale

Flying W Ranch 46th Annual Production Sale

Sale Name: Flying W Ranch 46th Annual Production Sale

Location: Pequot Lakes, MN

Sale Date: 05-01-2021

Breed: Angus

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Agri-Media Rep: Kirby Goettsch

64 Yearling Bulls average $3,346

47 Yearling Open Heifers average $1,867

TOP SELLING BULLS:

Lot 25. $7,000, FWR Cowboy Up 0025, April 1, 2020, HA Cowboy Up 5405 x SydGen Success 8454, Garth Hagen, Williston, ND

Lot 2. $6,000, FWR 44E Cash 0002, March 20, 2020, MJB 44E of 5164 009X x BR Great Falls 318, Garth Hagen, Williston, ND

Lot 24. $6,000, FWR Chisum 0024, April 1, 2020, S Chisum 6175 x FWR Cowboy 3060, Russell Johnson, Sebeka, MN

Lot 38. $5,750, FWR Right Time 0037, April 7, 2020, Leachman Right Time x PA Power Tool 9108, Bob Cyr, Hillman, MN

TOP SELLING HEIFER:

Lot 092. $2,500, FWR 285 T Storm 092, May 9, 2020, Bell Key Thunder Storm 285 x JSK Black Bull 1101, Walter Wiese, Verndale, MN

