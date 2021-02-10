 Skip to main content
Forster Red Angus Annual Bull Sale

Sale Name: Forster Red Angus Annual Bull Sale

Location: Richardton, ND

Sale Date: 02-09-2021

Breed: Red Angus

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs

Agri-Media Rep: Kirby Goettsch

82 Bulls average $5,506

TOP SELLING BULLS:

Lot 50. $19,000, Forster History G025, April 17, 2019, Forster Blockade D057 x Beckton Cody U659 K1, Murray Dighans, Peerless, MT

Lot 30. $14,500, Forster Brick G258, May 23, 2019, Forster Blockade D057 x Forster Widescreen Z077, Brenner Angus Ranch, Carson, ND

Lot 35. $10,000, Forster Cube G071, April 19, 2019, Forster Blockade D051 x Forster Pat 6140, Axtell Cattle Co., Anton, CO

Lot 3. $9,500, Forster Finn G044, April 16, 2019, Forster Finn C221 x CBR Moonshine 26-48, Claude Olson, Selby, SD

Lot 1. $8,500, Forster Outlander G030, April 22, 2019, Forster Blockade D051 x Beckton Cody U659 K1, Chance Popham, Heyti, SD

