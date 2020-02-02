Granville, ND
February 2, 2020
Breed: Angus
102 Yearling Bulls average $4,811
10 Two-Yr. Old Bulls average $3,000
TOP SELLING BULLS:
Lot 24. $27,500, FAR Bullseye 9912, January 27, 2019, Mogck Bullseye x Sitz Upward 307R, Semex, Guelph, ONT.
Lot 1. $21,000, FAR Presence 9931, January 20, 2019, Freys Presence x FAR Bullseye 85B, Jallo Angus Ranch, Fordville, ND
Lot 8. $20,000, FAR Outfit 353G, January 31, 2019, KR Outfit x Freys Money, Kathleen Creamer, Montrose, CO
Lot 25. $20,000, FAR Fortune 201G, January 26, 2019, Connealy Fortune 752L x Young Dale Xcaliber 32X, Patrick Goheen, Madison, WI
Lot 26. $16,000, FAR Appearance 66G, February 2, 2019, Freys Appearance x Sitz Upward 307R, Danny Harding, Tolna, ND
Auctioneer: Joe Goggins and Greg Goggins
Agri-Media Rep: Kirby Goettsch