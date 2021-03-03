Sale Name: Gant Hereford and Angus
Location: Geddes, South Dakota
Sale Date: 02-26-2021
Auctioneer: Chisum Peterson
Gant Hereford and Angus held its annual sale Feb. 26 at the farm in Geddes, South Dakota with auctioneer Chisum Peterson.
The day brought beautiful weather, a crowded sale barn, grilled burgers, and lots of buyers, bidders, family and friends.
Averages
23 Hereford bulls $4,602
17 Angus bulls $3,824
3 F1 bulls $4,000
20 Bred heifers $2,195
Top selling Herefords
Lot 26, Gant Leader by Sleepy Leader and Gant Rebellion, sold to Glen Gerlach of Dimock, South Dakota for $8,500.
Lot 3, Gant Hometown 475 by MPH Hometown 10Y and Gant Target sold to Terry Koupal of Wagner, South Dakota for $6,250.
Lot 15, Gant Catapult 380 by Pyramid Catapult and Gant Tradition sold to Backes Ranch of Platte, South Dakota for $5,500.
Lot 8, Gant Hometown 490 by MPH Hometown 10Y and Gant Prospector sold to Jay Wynia of Dante, South Dakota for $5,250.
Lot 1, Gant Hometown 430 by MPH Hometown 10Y and Gant Revolution sold to Dennis Beckman of White Lake, South Dakota for $5,000.
Lot 11, Gant Hometown 378 by MPH Hometown 10Y and Gant Wrangler sold to James Miiller of Ethan, South Dakota for $5,000.
Top selling Angus
Lot 39, Gant Resource 517 by WAR Resource and Gant Windy sold to Gary Novotny of Lake Andes, South Dakota for $5,250.
Lot 27, Gant Bullseye 600 by Mogck Bullseye and Gant Upgrade sold to Dennis Koch of Plankinton, South Dakota for $4,750.
Lot 41, Gant Resource 665 by WAR Resource and Gant Bullseye sold to Myron Bierema