Sale Name: Gartner-Denowh Angus Annual Production Sale
Location: Sidney, MT
Sale Date: 03-23-2023
Breed: Angus
Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs, Shepherd, MT
Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas
Sale Averages:
People are also reading…
233 Yearling Bulls Average $6,207
233 Commercial Yearling Heifers Average $1,815
Sale Highlights:
Lot 1 $35,000 to 9 Peaks Ranch, Fort Rock, OR; GDAR CJD Justified 2711; 2/4/22; GDAR Justified 914 x GDAR All Pro 8121.
Lot 2 $20,000 to Math Farms, Whitewater, MT; GDAR Justified 225; 1/31/22; GDAR Justified 914 x GDAR All Pro 8121.
Lot 56 $14,500 to Red Rock Cattle Co., Spencer, SD; GDAR Justified 2112; 2/7/22; GDAR Justified 914 x GDAR Wisdom 2244.
Lot 4 $12,000 to a Commercial Producer; GDAR CJD All Pro 2700; 1/23/22; GDAR CJD All Pro 9740 x Sitz Reload 411C.
Lot 86 $12,000 to Whistling Winds Angus, Hingham, MT; GDAR Bardolier 2363; 2/21/22; Brooks GDAR Bardolier 0239 x Sitz Reload 411C.