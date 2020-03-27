Sale Name: Gartner-Denowh Angus Annual Production Sale
Location: Sidney, MT
Date: 03/26/2020
Breed: Red Angus
Auctioneer: Ty Thompson; Billings, MT
Sale Manager:
Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas
Averages:
208 Yearling Angus Bulls $5,047.00
268 Commercial Replacement Heifers $1,331.00
Top Selling Bulls:
Lot 1 $17,500 GDAR All Pro 9118; a 2/10/19 son of GDAR All Pro 519 to Regency Acres Angus; Lambert, MT
Lot 10 $16,000 GDAR Justified 914; a 1/30/19 son of KG Justified 3023 to Rock Creek Angus; Baragould, AR
Lot 9 $12,500 GDAR Justified 92; a 1/27/19 son of KG Justified 3023 to TD Angus; Ruppert, ID
Lot 16 $12,500 GDAR Justified 9189; a 2/14/19 son of KG Justified 3023 to CJD Angus; Sidney, MT
Lot 11 $10,000 GDAR CJD All Pro 9708; a 2/2/19 son of GDAR All Pro 519 to Brooks Chalky Butte Angus; Bowman, ND