Sale Name: Gartner-Denowh Angus Ranch Annual Production Sale
Location: Sidney, MT
Sale Date: 03-24-2022
Breed: Angus
Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs; Shepherd, MT
Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas
Averages:
189 Yearling Angus Bulls $4,714.00
237 Yearling Open Heifers $1,310.00
Top Selling Bulls:
Lot 100 $28,000 GDAR Load Up 1320; a 2/20/21 son of GDAR Load UP 7104 to Wilde Angus; Shevlin, MN
Lot 15 $20,000 GDAR CJD All Pro 1719; a 2/7/21 son of GDAR All Pro 8121 to Spickler Ranch North; Glenfield, ND
Lot 1 $19,000 GDAR All Pro 119; a 1/31/21 son of GDAR CJD All Pro9740 to Red Rock Cattle Co.; Spencer, SD
Lot 53 $9,250 GDAR Rainmaker 1201; a 2/14/21 son of 21AR Rainmaker 8343A to Jeff Devries; Cavour, SD
Lot 102 $9,000 GDAR Coalition 1413; a 2/26/21 son of U-2 Coalition 206C to Doug Cahill; Brockway, MT