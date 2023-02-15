Sale Name: Gateway Simmental Annual Bull Sale
Location: Lewistown, MT
Sale Date: 02-06-2023
Breed: Simmental/SimAngus
Auctioneer: Ty Thompson; Billings, MT
Sale Manager: Allied Genetic Resources
Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas
Averages:
People are also reading…
226 Yrlg. Simmental/SimAngus Bulls $6,221
High Selling Lots:
TOP SELLING LOTS:
Lot 4-GW 200K, 1/28/22 by Southern Fortune Teller; to Lyman Livestock, Salem, UT, Triangle J Ranch, Miller, NE and All Beef, Normal, IL 26,000
Lot 8-GW 728K, 3/5/22 by GW High Ball 102H; to McCafferty Ranch Beef, Belt, MT 11,000
Lot 9-GW 4llK, 2/21/22 by GW High Ball; to McCafferty Ranch Beef, Belt, MT 11,000
Lot 5-GW 507K, 2/26/22 by Southern Fortune Teller; to Chris Newman, Plymouth, NE 10,500
Lot 11-GW 222k, 2/10/22 by CK Pendleton 7028; to Dick Boyce, Danberry, IA 10,000
Lot 35-GW 337K, 2/17/22 by GW Hawkeye 805H; to Rocky Kittleson, Glasgow, MT 10,000