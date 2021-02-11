 Skip to main content
Gateway Simmental Breeding Value Bull Sale

Sale Name: Gateway Simmental Breeding Value Bull Sale

Location: Lewistown, MT

Date: 02/01/2021

Breed: Simmental

Auctioneer: Ty Thompson; Billings, MT

Sale Manager: Allied Genetic Resources

Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas

Average:

246 Yearling Simmental/SimAngus Bulls $6,021.00

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 1 $30,000 GW 509H; a 3/1/20 son of Southern Furtune Teller to Wildberry Farms; Hanover, IL

Lot 17 $18,000 GW 454H; a 2/29/20 son of GW Movin On 183C to All Beef; Normal, IL and Heath Klein; Atwood, KS

Lot 2 $14,000 GW 329H a 2/24/20 son of GW Jackpot 027C to Sam Ortman; Wolf Point, MT

Lot 7 $13,000 GW 805H; a 3/2120 son of GW Breakthru 045C to Double T Simmental; Turtle Lake, ND

