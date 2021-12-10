Sale Name: Glasoe Angus 5th Annual Female Sale
Location: Williston, ND
Sale Date: 12-09-2021
Breed: Angus
Auctioneer: Butch Haugland
Agri-Media Rep: Kirby Goettsch
10 Registered Bred Heifers avg. $3,930
30 Registered Bred Cows avg. $2,853
14 Commercial Bred Heifers avg. $1,750
10 Commercial Open Heifers avg. $905
TOP SELLING BRED HEIFERS:
Lot 2. $5,750, GA Eline 057, March 18, 2020, SAV Exceptional 7279 x SAV Resource 1441, sold bred to Square B Bozeman 8026, Brandon Erickson, Powers Lake, ND
Lot 1. $5,000, GA Colossal Anne 012, March 3, 2020, Hoover No Doubt x VAR Generation 2100, sold bred to GA Rainmaster 031, Brandon Erickson, Powers Lake, ND