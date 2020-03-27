Sale Name: Glasoe Angus 2020 Bull Sale
Location: Williston, ND
Date: 03/26/2020
Breed: Angus
Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar
Sale Manager: American Angus Hall of Fame
Agri-Media Rep: Kirby Goettsch
42 Yearling Bulls average $4,988
TOP SELLING BULLS:
Lot 4. $14,000, GA Resolution 921, March 4, 2019, SAV Resource 1441 x Brooks Connection 0327, Johny Moe, White Earth, ND
Lot 11. $13,500, GA Colonel 929, March 7, 2019, Baldridge Colonel C251 x GA Power Tool 479, Triple C Farm, Richmond, VA
Lot 3. $11,000, GA Real Estate 925, March 4, 2019, SAV Resource 1441 x GA Montana 216, Johny Moe, White Earth, ND
Lot 7. $10,000, GA Raindance 922, March 4, 2019, SAV Raindance 6848 x Glasoes Forward 931, Rockin J Grain & Cattle, Noonan, ND