Sale Name: Graff Cattle Bull Sale
Location: Ogallala, Nebraska
Sale Date: 02-04-2023
Breed: Angus
Auctioneer: Kyle Schow & Kevin Schow
Agri-Media Rep: Cody Nye
66 bulls averaged $5,366
Top Bulls
Lot 1, $10,000, GC Sir Commodore 1177, 09/01/2021, Sire: Kesslers Commodore 6516, MGS: S A V Renown 3439, Marty Larson - Arthur, NE
Lot 2, $8,500, GC Commodore 6050 1175, 09/01/2021, Sire: Kesslers Commodore 6516, MGS: S A V Renown 3439, Haythorn Land and Cattle Company - Arthur, NE
Lot 4, $8,250, GC Centerfire 1170, 08/28/2021, Sire: GC Epicenter 9034, MGS: S A V Renown 3439, Mirnoneko Cattle Company - Arthur, NE