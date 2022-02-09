 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Graff Cattle / Tumbling T Angus

Sale Name: Graff Cattle / Tumbling T Angus

Location: Ogallala, Nebraska

Sale Date: 02-05-2022

Breed: Angus

Auctioneer: Kyle Schow & Kevin Schow

Agri-Media Rep: Cody Nye

23 Older Angus Bulls Averaged $5,532

16 Yearling Angus Bulls Averaged $5,468

29 Commercial Bulls Averaged $4,560

Top Bulls

Lot 44 $12,000. GC Epicenter 1043, January 4, 2021, GC Epicenter 9034 x Connealy Black Granite, R5 Properties - Keystone, NE

Lot 31 $8,000. GC Entice Lad 1123, January 25, 2021, MOGK Entice x SAV Harvestor 0338, Matt Frosh – Hershey, NE

