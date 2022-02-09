Sale Name: Graff Cattle / Tumbling T Angus
Location: Ogallala, Nebraska
Sale Date: 02-05-2022
Breed: Angus
Auctioneer: Kyle Schow & Kevin Schow
Agri-Media Rep: Cody Nye
23 Older Angus Bulls Averaged $5,532
16 Yearling Angus Bulls Averaged $5,468
29 Commercial Bulls Averaged $4,560
Top Bulls
Lot 44 $12,000. GC Epicenter 1043, January 4, 2021, GC Epicenter 9034 x Connealy Black Granite, R5 Properties - Keystone, NE
Lot 31 $8,000. GC Entice Lad 1123, January 25, 2021, MOGK Entice x SAV Harvestor 0338, Matt Frosh – Hershey, NE