Sale Name: Grassy Meadow Ranch 6th Annual Bull Sale
Location: Michigan, ND
Sale Date: 01-08-2022
Breed: Red Angus
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
Agri-Media Rep: Kirby Goettsch
28 Bulls average $4,045
8 Bred Females average $2,700
TOP SELLING BULLS:
Lot 2. $13,500, GM Gamestop 111, January 6, 2021, Bieber CL Stockmarket E119 x Six Mile Signature 295B, Seeger & Rusch Red Angus, New Salem, ND
Lot 17. $5,500, GM Nuclear 108, January 3, 2021, Bieber CL Atomic C218 x Andras Fusion R236, Tim Woodbury, McLeod, ND
Lot 20. $5,500, GM Power Chief 126, January 15, 2021, Crump Power Kind 7111 x 3SCC Red Chief R122, Dean Stroh, Tappen, ND
TOP SELLING FEMALE:
Lot 32. $4,200, GM Miss Deep Power 038, January 14, 2020, Crump Power Kind 7111 x Bieber Real McCoy Y124, sold bred to Rusch Merlin 03, sold to Christopher Polivka, Bruno, NE