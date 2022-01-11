 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grassy Meadow Ranch 6th Annual Bull Sale

Sale Name: Grassy Meadow Ranch 6th Annual Bull Sale

Location: Michigan, ND

Sale Date: 01-08-2022

Breed: Red Angus

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Agri-Media Rep: Kirby Goettsch

28 Bulls average $4,045

8 Bred Females average $2,700

TOP SELLING BULLS:

Lot 2. $13,500, GM Gamestop 111, January 6, 2021, Bieber CL Stockmarket E119 x Six Mile Signature 295B, Seeger & Rusch Red Angus, New Salem, ND

Lot 17. $5,500, GM Nuclear 108, January 3, 2021, Bieber CL Atomic C218 x Andras Fusion R236, Tim Woodbury, McLeod, ND

Lot 20. $5,500, GM Power Chief 126, January 15, 2021, Crump Power Kind 7111 x 3SCC Red Chief R122, Dean Stroh, Tappen, ND

TOP SELLING FEMALE:

Lot 32. $4,200, GM Miss Deep Power 038, January 14, 2020, Crump Power Kind 7111 x Bieber Real McCoy Y124, sold bred to Rusch Merlin 03, sold to Christopher Polivka, Bruno, NE

