Sale Name: Green Mountain Red Angus Annual Bull Sale
Location: Logan, MT
Sale Date: 03-21-2023
Breed: Red Angus
Auctioneer: Trent Stewart
Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas
Average:
78 Yearling Red Angus Bulls $5064
TOP SELLING LOTS
Lot 2 - $20,000, DDRA Lebowski 202, Feddes Brunswick D202 x Brown-CH Independence D5670, to Bar Open A Red Angus, Hamer, ID
Lot 1 - $10,000, GMRA King Lakota 2294K, GMRA King James 0272H x Brown-CH Independence D5670 to Koester Red Angus, Steele, ND
Lot 4 – $9,000, GMRA Achievement 2239K, GMRA King James 0272H x GMRA Peacemaker 1216 to Knoll Red Angus, Big Timber, MT
Lot 19 - $9000, GMRA Spartacus, Bieber Spartacus A193 x Feddes Brunswick D202 to Allen Trigg, Weston, WY