 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Green Mountain Red Angus Annual Bull Sale

Green Mountain Red Angus Annual Bull Sale

Sale Name: Green Mountain Red Angus Annual Bull Sale

Location: Logan, MT

Sale Date: 03-15-2022

Breed: Red Angus

Auctioneer: Trent Stewart; Redmond, OR

Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas

Average:

73 Yearling Red Angus Bulls $5148.00

TOP SELLING LOTS

Lot 1 - $18,000, GMRA Investment 1217J, Bieber CL Stockmarket E119 x HXC declaration 5504C to selling to Lone Tree Ranch, Bison, SD

Lot 6 - $15,500, GMRA Capital Gains 1211J, Bieber CL Stockmarket E119 x H2R Profitbuilder B403 to Double D Red Angus, Corvallis, MT

Lot 2 – $12,000, GMRA Damascus 1226J, Feddes Brunswick D202 x Brown-CH Independence D5670 to Anderson Land & Cattle Co, Oberlin, KS

Lot 3 - $9500, GMRA Bonanza 1205J, Feddes Brunswick D202 x Brown-CH Independence D5670 to Anthony Ranches, Ryan, OK

Lot 7 – GMRA Cinch 1216J, GMRA Tesla 6214 x GMRA Absolution 6201 to Wood V Bar X Ranch, Sandpoint, ID

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News