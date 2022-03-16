Sale Name: Green Mountain Red Angus Annual Bull Sale
Location: Logan, MT
Sale Date: 03-15-2022
Breed: Red Angus
Auctioneer: Trent Stewart; Redmond, OR
Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas
Average:
73 Yearling Red Angus Bulls $5148.00
TOP SELLING LOTS
Lot 1 - $18,000, GMRA Investment 1217J, Bieber CL Stockmarket E119 x HXC declaration 5504C to selling to Lone Tree Ranch, Bison, SD
Lot 6 - $15,500, GMRA Capital Gains 1211J, Bieber CL Stockmarket E119 x H2R Profitbuilder B403 to Double D Red Angus, Corvallis, MT
Lot 2 – $12,000, GMRA Damascus 1226J, Feddes Brunswick D202 x Brown-CH Independence D5670 to Anderson Land & Cattle Co, Oberlin, KS
Lot 3 - $9500, GMRA Bonanza 1205J, Feddes Brunswick D202 x Brown-CH Independence D5670 to Anthony Ranches, Ryan, OK
Lot 7 – GMRA Cinch 1216J, GMRA Tesla 6214 x GMRA Absolution 6201 to Wood V Bar X Ranch, Sandpoint, ID