Sale Name: Green Mountain Red Angus Annual Bull Sale
Location: Manhattan, MT
Date: 03/17/2020
Breed: Red Angus
Auctioneer: Trent Stewart; Oregon
Sale Manager:
Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas
Average:
83 Yearling Red Angus Bulls $4,359.00
Top Selling Bulls:
Lot 8 $10,500 DDRA Rebel 915; a 1/21/19 son of Suth Union 05C to Northern Lites Red Angus; Opheim, MT
Lot 1 $8,000 GMRA The Answer 9204G; 1/8/19 son of Feddes Brunswich D202 to B & L Red Angus; Plhnam, OK
Lot 5 $8,000 GMRA Guinness 9205G; a 1/9/19 son of Feddes Brunswich D202 to Tash Livestock; Polars, MT
Lot 16 $8,000 GMRA Spot On 9277; a 1/28/10 son of Feddes Brunswich D202 to Leo & Lois Creamer; Big Timber, MT
Lot 2 $7,500 GMRA Security 9273G; a 1/28/19 son of lH2R ProfitBuilder B403 to Bridger Creek Ranch; Big Timber, MT