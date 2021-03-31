 Skip to main content
Sale Name: Green Mountain Red Angus Annual Bull Sale

Location: Logan, MT

Sale Date: 03-16-2021

Breed: Red Angus

Auctioneer: Trent Stewart; Bend, OR

Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas

Average:

86 Yearling Red Angus Bulls $5,096.00

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 4 $18,000 GMRA Apache 0233fH; a 1/16/20 son of KCC Excellence 139-774 to Bar Open A Red Angus; Hammer, ID

Lot 1 $12,500 GMRA King James 0272H; a 1/27/20 son of Feddes Brunswick D202 to Geib Red Angus; Dagmar, MT

Lot 8 $9,000 GMRA Velvet 0204; a 1/8/20 son of 3SCC Domain A163 to 21 Ranches; Sundance, WY

Lot 27 $8,750 DDRA Brunswick 016; a 1/21/20 son of Feddes Brunswick D202 to T G Red Angus; Dagmar, MT

