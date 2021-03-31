Sale Name: Green Mountain Red Angus Annual Bull Sale
Location: Logan, MT
Sale Date: 03-16-2021
Breed: Red Angus
Auctioneer: Trent Stewart; Bend, OR
Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas
Average:
86 Yearling Red Angus Bulls $5,096.00
Top Selling Bulls:
Lot 4 $18,000 GMRA Apache 0233fH; a 1/16/20 son of KCC Excellence 139-774 to Bar Open A Red Angus; Hammer, ID
Lot 1 $12,500 GMRA King James 0272H; a 1/27/20 son of Feddes Brunswick D202 to Geib Red Angus; Dagmar, MT
Lot 8 $9,000 GMRA Velvet 0204; a 1/8/20 son of 3SCC Domain A163 to 21 Ranches; Sundance, WY
Lot 27 $8,750 DDRA Brunswick 016; a 1/21/20 son of Feddes Brunswick D202 to T G Red Angus; Dagmar, MT