Gumbo Hill Ranch Annual Bull Sale

Sale Name: Gumbo Hill Ranch Annual Bull Sale

Location: McIntosh, SD

Sale Date: 02-18-2022

Breed: Angus & Gelbvieh

Auctioneer: Rowdy Benson

67 Bulls average $5,429

TOP SELLING BULLS:

Lot 29. $14,000, 1/4 GV, sired by LT Confidant 8002, sold to Hinsz Ranch, McLaughlin, SD

Lot 18. $12,000, Angus, sired by Mohnen General, sold to Zenker Ranch Carson, ND

Lot 17. $11,500, Angus, sired by Mohnen General, sold to Zenker Ranch, Carson, ND

Lot 3. $10,500, Angus, sired by GH 105 Special, sold to Mike Barnes, Keldron, SD

Lot 35. $10,500, Angus, sired by LT Confidante, sold to BTB Ag, Trail City, SD

