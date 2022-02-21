Sale Name: Gumbo Hill Ranch Annual Bull Sale
Location: McIntosh, SD
Sale Date: 02-18-2022
Breed: Angus & Gelbvieh
Auctioneer: Rowdy Benson
67 Bulls average $5,429
TOP SELLING BULLS:
Lot 29. $14,000, 1/4 GV, sired by LT Confidant 8002, sold to Hinsz Ranch, McLaughlin, SD
Lot 18. $12,000, Angus, sired by Mohnen General, sold to Zenker Ranch Carson, ND
Lot 17. $11,500, Angus, sired by Mohnen General, sold to Zenker Ranch, Carson, ND
Lot 3. $10,500, Angus, sired by GH 105 Special, sold to Mike Barnes, Keldron, SD
Lot 35. $10,500, Angus, sired by LT Confidante, sold to BTB Ag, Trail City, SD