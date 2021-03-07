 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gustin's Diamond D Gelbvieh Annual Sale

Gustin's Diamond D Gelbvieh Annual Sale

Sale Name: Gustin's Diamond D Gelbvieh Annual Sale

Location: Mandan, ND

Sale Date: 02-18-2021

Breed: Gelbvieh & Balancer

Auctioneer: Jay Elfeldt

73.5 Gelbvieh & Balancer Bulls average $4,486

27 Gelbvieh & Balancer Bred Heifers average $2,753

TOP SELLING BULLS:

Lot 40. $10,000 for 1/2 possession and 1/2 semen interest, DDGR Apothic Red 93H, March 20, 2020, Red Purebred, RWG Exact Combination 7409 x HFGC Hart 35W34, Bar Arrow Cattle Co., Phillipsburg, KS

Lot 35. $11,500, DDGR Playbook 78H, March 18, 2020, Homozygous Black Purebred, JOB Danell Choco 53B x DDGR All In 1A, Lost River Livestock, Clearbrook, MN

Lot 72. $8,250, DDGR Remy 161H, April 7, 2020, Black Purebred, DCHD GBG Crown Royal 117C x CCRO Carolina Leverage 3214A, SR Graveley Gelbvieh, Avon, MT

TOP SELLING BRED HEIFERS:

Lot 102. $4,000, CMR Gina 146G, March 30, 2019, Black Purebred, WOHL Caliber C36 x VTR Lazy TV Sam U451, sold bred to BNC At Ease A357, Cedar Top Ranch Stapleton, NE

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News