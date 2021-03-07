Sale Name: Gustin's Diamond D Gelbvieh Annual Sale
Location: Mandan, ND
Sale Date: 02-18-2021
Breed: Gelbvieh & Balancer
Auctioneer: Jay Elfeldt
73.5 Gelbvieh & Balancer Bulls average $4,486
27 Gelbvieh & Balancer Bred Heifers average $2,753
TOP SELLING BULLS:
Lot 40. $10,000 for 1/2 possession and 1/2 semen interest, DDGR Apothic Red 93H, March 20, 2020, Red Purebred, RWG Exact Combination 7409 x HFGC Hart 35W34, Bar Arrow Cattle Co., Phillipsburg, KS
Lot 35. $11,500, DDGR Playbook 78H, March 18, 2020, Homozygous Black Purebred, JOB Danell Choco 53B x DDGR All In 1A, Lost River Livestock, Clearbrook, MN
Lot 72. $8,250, DDGR Remy 161H, April 7, 2020, Black Purebred, DCHD GBG Crown Royal 117C x CCRO Carolina Leverage 3214A, SR Graveley Gelbvieh, Avon, MT
TOP SELLING BRED HEIFERS:
Lot 102. $4,000, CMR Gina 146G, March 30, 2019, Black Purebred, WOHL Caliber C36 x VTR Lazy TV Sam U451, sold bred to BNC At Ease A357, Cedar Top Ranch Stapleton, NE