Sale Name: Hanneken Angus 18th Annual Production Sale
Location: Royalton, MN
Sale Date: 03-19-2023
Breed: Angus
Auctioneer: Dustin Carter
Agri-Media Rep: Kirby Goettsch
65 Yearling Bulls average $5,150
24 Yearling Heifers average $4,167
TOP SELLING BULLS:
Lot 21. $10,000, HAF Surpass 2289, February 25, 2022, BJ Surpass x Connealy Capitalist 028, Joe Werner, Richville, MN
Lot 40. $9,250, HAF Stellar 2260, February 17, 2022, Sitz Stellar 726D x Woodhill Resolve W266-Y128, Keith Cory, Motley, MN
Lot 65. $9,250, HAF PayPal 22104, March 6, 2022, Praire Pride PayPal 8071 x Hilmes No Doubt 7416, Michael Hervey, Wheaton, MN
Lot 32. $8,750, HAF Guarantee 2271, February 19, 2022, Crawford Guarantee 9137 x Koupals B&B Identity, Emily Creek Ranch, Appleton, MN
TOP SELLING HEIFER:
Lot 66. $16,000, HAF Surpass 2217, January 31, 2022, BJ Surpass x Connealy Stronghold, Galaxy Beef, Graham, MO